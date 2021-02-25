Fight for cash for ‘urgent’ primary school at Western Gateway in council budget

Fresh calls have been made to stump up cash for a new primary school on the edge of Dundee.

Following a failed bid to get Dundee City Council to revise their budget to provide money for a school at the Western Gateway development, Labour councillor Michael Marra has vowed that he and his group will continue to fight to deliver it.

His bid is being backed by the Western Gateway Community group who are also fighting to secure a primary school for the area.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

The local authority has informed Western Gateway residents that it cannot justify building a school in the area yet because it estimates there are only 58 primary-aged children currently living there.

It has yet to give any clear commitment or timescale for when one will be built, much to the anger of those who bought homes and stumped up £4,680 each in “roof tax”.

The tax was registered in 2015 by the council in planning documents for the new Western Gateway development in and around Dykes of Gray and was given a 10-year lifespan.

However, both Mr Marra and Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway Community have said there will be around 287 primary age pupils living in the area by 2025.

Mr Marra moved an amendment at the council’s policy and resources committee meeting this week, asking that that the capital plan be urgently revised following a report into options for primary education in the Western Gateway.

It was defeated by 16 votes to 11.

Following the vote he said: “The council’s projections show that by 2025 there will be 287 children living in the Western Gateway. That is easily enough to require a primary school – in fact the school would be larger than many already in the city.

“With this capital plan running to 2025 it must include the primary school that has been promised.

“The need is there and local people were promised a school when they moved into the area.”

© DC Thomson

Mr Marra added: “By 2025 there is expected to be some £4.1million of education contributions paid by homeowners in their house prices.

“That money will be sitting in the council bank accounts.

“If it is not allocated by 2025, the money must be returned to the housing developer.

“Local people would be outraged if that money were to be spent on anything other than the school they have paid for.”

Mr Batchelor said that he and others from the community group had met with the council’s executive director of children and families services on numerous occasions, including since January, to discussion the situation.

He said: “Preliminary pupil numbers look similar to the ones previously published by them in January 2020 where they identified that there will be 287 of primary age by 2025.

“We continue to be adamant that a primary school needs to be built at the Western Gateway and we are going to continue to fight for that.”

So far around £1.1 million in taxes has been paid by residents but this will rise rapidly as homes are completed and purchased in the coming years.

There are 478 residential properties in the area but the council’s own projections estimate there could be up to 1,113 houses by 2025.

The issue was exacerbated when plans to create a new tri-school serving children between the ages of two and 18 living in the border areas of Perth & Kinross, Angus and Dundee collapsed last year.

If all properties are sold by May of that year, over £5 million will have been paid into the council’s fund while an estimated 287 primary-aged children will live in the development.

Executive director of children and families services Paul Clancy has predicted it would take a minimum of two and a half years to design and build the school.

Council leader John Alexander did not respond to a request for comment but has previously spoken of his frustration at the collapse of the tri-school plan and said he still believes it to be the best solution.