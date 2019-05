George Wotherspoon, of Byron Street, denies brandishing a metal pole and challenging people to fight.

It is alleged that Wotherspoon committed the offence on the street where he lives on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old denies shouting, swearing, making challenges to fight and brandishing a metal pole.

Appearing from custody, Wotherspoon pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for June 20 by Sheriff George Way.

He was bailed.