Fifty years after signing, Lochee legend Dode returned to Thomson Park in Dundee

I enjoyed a couple of evenings with a Lochee United legend earlier this summer.

George ‘Dode’ Watt and his wife Pam, now permanently resident in Vancouver, Canada, were over here on holiday to see family and friends.

Dode had other nights out, too, in the company of other former team-mates and friends.

Andy Walker was one such friend.

He said: “My, how time flies.

“In 1969, the Lochee BC U/18 side was breaking up and everybody was heading for pastures new.

“Within days, the vice-president of Lochee United, Hugh Traynor, was at the front door of George “Dode” Watt asking him to sign.

“I have been a friend of Wattie’s since primary school days at Liff Road, then on to Logie Secondary, and playing football together at Lochee BC.

“We have remained friends ever since.

“On learning he was coming home with his family, a reunion night was immediately planned at the Dee Club, Lochee.

“Lochee United also got wind of his return and immediately got in touch to offer fabulous hospitality at one of their games.

“Dode, his son Andrew, my son Scott and I enjoyed a great afternoon. During the meal, he revealed he actually signed in June 1969 – 50 years ago that week.

“Dode was also impressed by the mural on the Thomson Park wall in Liff Road”

As you can imagine, the talk was all football.

Andy continued: “We discussed matches we played in, and when we went to watch senior matches and internationals (he is still a diehard Dundee fan).

“We talked about his trials with Dundee, St Johnstone and Bradford City, the latter under the watchful eye of the legendary Pat Liney.

“Among others at the reunion were Davie Wright, who played for Carnoustie and Wigan, and who still resides in the English town.

“Billy Ross (Lochee United, North End, Macclesfield), was also there, and there was a surprise visit from Billy Grier.

“A big surprise is that we managed to prise Billy Fraser out of the Logie Club!”

Andy went on: “Dode was a player in the last team (Lochee United) to win the old Dundee Junior League.

“He also completed a unique double that year – as he was a winner in the last team to win the ‘original’ North End Fives, which were so popular at the time.

“He was in the team called Mac’s 5, who were made up of Dennis Elder, Dode, Billy Fraser, Davie Wright and Stan McAnearney. Sixth man was Drew Herd.”

In conclusion, Andy stated: “After talking half-a-century of memories in four hours, everyone present also agreed they still miss The Sporting Post.

“Another straw poll declared: Bring back BwB to the Friday edition of the Tele!”