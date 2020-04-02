VIDEO: Fifty more deaths in Scotland from Covid-19 as Tayside cases now exceed 300

There are now 50 more confirmed fatalities from coronavirus in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced, bringing the death toll to 126.

She said at a daily briefing today that 10 deaths were reported by health boards since yesterday, while a further 40 had not been reported before because of “a delay in family liaison”.

There have now been 18,128 tests carried out north of the border, with 2,602 positive for the virus.

© PA

In Tayside, 307 people are now confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 254 yesterday.

Neighbouring health board region Fife reported a rise from 96 cases yesterday to 119 today.

Ms Sturgeon said each death “was a tragedy for the family and friends” of those who have passed away.

She added that due to social distancing measures, many people could not be visited in hospital by loved ones or have full funerals, saying that as such, the virus was “particularly cruel”.

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: