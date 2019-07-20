Fiftieth anniversary of Apollo 11: Do Dundonians believe they put a man on the moon?

The world was captivated 50 years ago when man first walked on the moon.

But how was it covered in Dundee?

Thousands of people were glued to their flickering black and white television sets watching the astonishing moment unfold as astronaut Neil Armstrong took those first steps.

The headline on the front page of that day’s Evening Telegraph read “Two men walk on surface of the moon”.

© NASA/Newsmakers

Back then, the Tele cost the equivalent of just 2p.

The story described how Armstrong uttered one of the most famous quotes of all time when he said: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Armstrong later said that wasn’t exactly what he had planned to say – admitting he should have said “a man”.

Millions around the world watched in wonder as the history-making journey unfolded.

And Dundee was no different with space race fans taking in every dramatic second.

Brian Cunningham, from Broughty Ferry, was enjoying a gap year as a fresh-faced 18-year-old when the epic moon landing took place.

He and his entire family eagerly gathered around the living room television set for what was a “phenomenal event”.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

His abiding memory is of looking up at the moon and thinking there were people walking on it.

Brian, 68, said: “It was an incredible moment.

“I remember looking up at the moon and thinking there are people up there, for the first time there are people up there walking about.

“I just thought it was amazing that there were humans up there looking back at us. There was literally a man on the moon.

“That was an incredible feeling at the time – even for an 18-year-old boy.

“The other thought was what they were going to find. Maybe evidence of some form of life.

“We had all been fed science fiction stories and shows so we wondered what it was like up there and you really had to admire the astronauts.

“The other big issue at the time was wondering how they would get back down to Earth.

“It was a real concern because it was a high-risk operation.”

Brian added: “I was still living in the family home at Haymarket in Edinburgh and in my gap year while waiting to go to study hotel and catering at Strathclyde University.

“The whole family was there and we watched the moon landing but I cannot remember now how long it took from start to finish.”

Another youngster captivated by the Apollo 11 mission was Doug Binnie, who was 15 at the time.

He vividly recalls watching the momentous events unfolding on the family’s black and white TV.

He said: “I remember watching the moon landing on a very grainy black and white television set with my dad.

“But like a lot of things, you don’t appreciate it at the time and its significance.

“But 50 years on and you think about the kind of technology they had back then.

“I watched a programme the other night called Eight Days to the Moon and Back which was a documentary and you saw inside the module and all the equipment.

“There were flick switches everywhere and it was funny to see everything from another era.

“Computers back in 1969 were enormous.”