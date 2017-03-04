More than a fifth of NHS Tayside patients waited over four weeks for potentially life-saving tests and scans at the end of last year.

Figures released by NHS Scotland revealed that 22.7% of people referred for tests such as endoscopies, MRI scans and ultrasounds in December waited more than four weeks to receive them — the highest level in two years.

In addition, 6.8% of those referred — more than 300 people — waited more than the national target of six weeks. A total of 4,768 people were referred for diagnostic treatments in December.

Bosses at NHS Tayside today said there was a “national shortage” of professionals who carry out endoscopy procedures.

A spokeswoman said: “This is affecting all boards across Scotland. NHS Tayside has introduced a programme of work throughout 2016/17 aimed at reducing waiting times for endoscopy with a view to achieving the six-week standard on a consistent basis.”

NHS Scotland has eight key diagnostic tests for detecting illnesses and medical conditions, including procedures used to detect conditions such as internal bleeding, Crohn’s disease or bowel cancer.

At present, health boards — including NHS Tayside — are working towards a stricter local target which states that patients should wait no longer than four weeks.

The Scottish Government has pledged to improve waiting times for diagnostics across the country, beginning with a £5m “trailblazer” fund at a hospital in Clydebank delivering an additional 10,000 scans a year.

Health secretary Shona Robison said it was “extremely important” that diagnoses were carried out as soon as possible and said individual boards would be given support when they need it.

She said: “These changes won’t happen overnight but they are part of a clear, long-term strategy of matching increased investment in our NHS with reform to ensure our health service is providing care long into the future.”

North East Scotland MSP Jenny Marra said the statistics were “completely unacceptable”, adding: “NHS Tayside has set itself a target of four weeks for these tests because it knows how important it is to catch illnesses early. To be missing those targets so often is deeply worrying.”