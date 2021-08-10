Fife’s local produce to be sold in Gousto-style meal kit boxes from the end of the month

NeighbourFood Falkland plans to create new meal kits using the produce already available through their online marketplace, with the first recipe bringing a taste of Mexico to the region.

In July it was announced that 42 food and drink businesses across Scotland would be receiving up to £5,000 from the Scottish Government to go towards new projects.

One such venture is NeighbourFood Falkland, which is one of Fife’s online food and drink markets, who plan to use the extra funding to create meal boxes using the array of local products from Fife that they sell through their market.

With the recipes created by local chef Stella Colleluori of Hatters Catering, those who purchase the boxes will be treated to some of he region’s finest homegrown produce and encouraged to create delicious meals for four at home.

The first batch of meal kits will be ready for purchase via the NeighbourFood Falkland website from Friday, August 27 and available to be picked up, or delivered within a six-mile radius, on Thursday, September 2.

It will be priced at £25 and the first box will contain everything needed to make slow-cooked Mexican Beef wraps, using ingredients from six local producers, which include:

Beef from Falkland Rural Enterprises Ltd

Vegetables and salad from Organic Welltree Ltd

Herbs and spices from Sri Spice

Flatbreads from Simply Flo

Chillies from Foragers Chillies and Herbs

Cheese from John Muir Country Store Ltd

The tender beef will be infused with a mild herb and spice mix, served with cheese and sour cream and salad on flatbreads to create a Mexican twist on Fife food.

Recipe cards will also be included in the boxes so that anyone who has bought the meal kit is able to make the dish easily at home.

Lesley Duffy from NeighbourFood Falkland says the online market has been really popular, with the kits launching as a result of consumer demand for the area’s natural larder.

She said: “Since launching NeighbourFood Falkland just over a year ago, it has been exciting and a lot of hard work to get producers and customers engaged with the amazing market.

“The meal kits offer a convenient way for customers to make a tasty meal with local ingredients in a hassle-free, pick-up-and-go kit.

Lynne Ogilvie-Niven from Falkland Estate said the kits will be created in a HelloFresh or Gousto-style box but using Fife’s produce.

“NeighbourFood Falkland is basically like an online farmers’ market. It opens on a Friday morning and stays open until the following Tuesday at midnight. So customers can go on to the website any time between Friday and Tuesday, then on the Wednesday the producers review the orders and they’re ready to be picked up from us on the Thursday.

“The meal kits are going to be available to buy on the market that opens on Friday, August 27.

“The meal kits will be different as what we have done is create a meal from the produce that’s already in the market.

“It’s a bit like HelloFresh or Gousto boxes but it’s using all local produce.

“The reason we are able to do this is from the funding through the Regional Food Fund and Scotland Food and Drink.

“The idea will be that we will offer a number of different recipe cards that we will be able to put out there and rotate, though we are just going to start with one for the moment. We’re going to see what the demand is like and that will help us decide how often we introduce the new cards and different meal kits.”

