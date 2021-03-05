Fife’s first regional Covid-19 drive-through testing site opens in Glenrothes

The first regional drive-through Covid testing centre for Fife has opened in Glenrothes.

The new facility in Blackwood Drive brings the total number of regional test sites in Scotland to eight, building on provision at Glasgow Airport, Edinburgh Airport, Prestwick Airport, Aberdeen Airport, the University of the Highland and Islands’ Inverness campus, Dudhope Castle in Dundee and Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld.

Each regional test site can test up to 1,500 people a day, and it is hoped the Glenrothes resource will quickly identify if people with Covid symptoms actually have the virus.

Minister of Public Health and Sport Mairi Gougeon said: “Containing and suppressing this virus relies on testing being accessible to everyone.

“The drive-through testing centre in Glenrothes is the eighth regional test site across Scotland and will further increase our testing capacity ahead of potential spikes as we move through winter.

“We are working at pace with NHS National Services Scotland and local authorities to roll out more across the country so that more people have access to local testing.

“We will continue to adapt our testing strategy in line with the different stages of the pandemic.

“To protect ourselves and others, it’s vital that people continue to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces, avoid crowded places, clean hands and surfaces regularly, follow two metre physical distancing advice, and self-isolate and book a test – if you have symptoms.”

People with symptoms should book a test at nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or call 0800 028 2816 if they are unable to access the online service.