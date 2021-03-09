Fifers put their best foot forward during 100 Mile Step Challenge

People across Fife are putting their best foot forward to take part in a virtual 100 mile challenge raising money for the region’s leading provider of sports and leisure facilities.

The charitable Fife Sports and Leisure Trust recently launched a 100 Mile Step Challenge to walk or run the equivalent distances between 12 of its sites across the Kingdom.

The challenge can be completed by steps indoors or outdoors, following current Covid regulations, in stages to suit participants.

Those taking up the challenge are being asked to record their progress by completing the trust’s online registrations form, with photos, videos and testimonials to share among other steppers.

So far, participants, which include the trust’s own staff, are pacing around 500 miles per week and are keeping track of their steps through the trust’s own app.

Some of those taking part are taking the opportunity to raise funds for the trust’s Fife Health and Wellbeing Fund which helps deliver its health and wellbeing programme supporting local people living with long-term health conditions such as cancer, dementia, diabetes and heart incidents with specially-designed physical activity sessions.

Stuart Bizzari, gym manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, was the first to complete the 100 miles in just nine days.

He said: “I think I may have been making up for the lack of training in the gym by walking my dogs Kiera, who loved the snow, and Duke, my lab puppy.”

Jane Mason, from Dunfermline, has beaten her fundraising target and has raised £255 so far.

She said: “The trust provides sports, fitness and health opportunities for all ages and abilities across the communities of Fife – I am walking for my health and wellbeing to raise funds so it can provide services to do the same benefits for others.”

Lynn Knox, from Cupar, has walked over 50 miles and raised £195 so far.

She said: “I know like others, I am missing the gym and the benefits it brings me, both physically and mentally.

“Walking has helped me to keep fit and stay well in the interim.

“But, not everyone can get out and about which is why I want to raise funds which will enable the trust to continue to deliver its fantastic health and wellbeing programme for people living with long-term health conditions.”

William Tanner, 12, from Low Valleyfield, has completed 43,200 of steps during the challenge and raised £265.

He said: “I enjoy keeping active as part of my football training and it’s great to support such a wonderful cause.”

Fiona Prendergast, wellbeing and programming manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, urged everyone to get involved.

“As our facilities are closed under the Level 4 Covid restrictions, it’s a great way to stay active and continue to feel the health and wellbeing benefits of physical activity,” she said.

“The challenge can be carried out indoors or outdoors and it’s a great way to engage with people while we can’t attend our usual gym sessions or fitness classes.”

For further details and to register for the 100 Mile Step Challenge, visit the trust’s website at www.fifeleisure.org and social media pages for the latest information.