Fifers being urged to take part in physical activity survey

People across Fife are being urged to share details of how they get active, how often and where, in a survey to help shape the future of sports and leisure provision across the region.

Leading provider of sports and leisure services, charitable trust Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, is working with Fife Council, NHS Fife and Fife Golf Trust to build a picture of how accessible information is regarding opportunities to get active in Fife.

The survey aims to improve the ways which service providers can better signpost the range of facilities, activities and programmes for all ages, abilities and interests.

The survey is available on the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust website and closes on March 31, 2021.

Scott Urquhart, sport and physical activity team manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The survey only takes a few minutes to complete and I’d encourage people to take part, no matter how little or often or where they currently take part in physical activity – their input can really help improve the way programmes and activities are promoted and made accessible to local communities.”

The survey comes at a time when all 12 of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s facilities are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The closures will be in place until Scottish Government advice states it is appropriate for sports and leisure facilities to resume, and the trust says it will contact programme participants, health and wellbeing programme users, clubs and Leisure Active members directly with further information.

Convener of the community and housing service sub-committee Councillor Judy Hamilton commented: “We all know that movement and physical activity is essential to our health and wellbeing; and we want services that provide those opportunities for us.

“This is an excellent opportunity to give your thoughts and suggest ways that we could mould our services to fit you.”

For further details, visit the trust’s website at www.fifeleisure.org.uk .