News / Local / Fife

Fife Zoo fire: New images reveal damage as Ladybank attraction makes ‘heartfelt plea’ for help

By Matteo Bell
August 31, 2021, 9:26 am
Living space was destroyed in the fire. Credit: Fife Zoo Facebook.
Bosses at Fife Zoo have made a “heartfelt plea” for help in recovering from a second devastating fire at the attraction.

The centre, which opened in 2019, has been hit by two major blazes – one in July 2020 and another a year later.

The second fire caused severe damage to the Ladybank attraction, with brand new tools and property being lost.

In a statement on social media, the zoo’s owners posted new pictures of the damage caused and wrote: “The struggle is real.

The devastation from last month’s fire. Credit: Fife Zoo Facebook.

“We all work our fingers to the bone and we have been struck with some pretty horrific streaks of bad luck and it is taking its toll on everyone here.

“But resilience and positive attitude is what carries us through each day.

“The recent fire that happened in July has taken all of our tools, grounds equipment, living space, vehicles and not to mention our brand new, never-dug-a-hole JCB mini digger.

“This is the first piece of proper plant equipment we have bought to push development forward and it has perished in the fire.

A JCB digger was among the items lost. Credit: Fife Zoo Facebook.

“We are still in a legal battle with the last year’s fire and [have] not received any money even though we are 14 months down the line.

“It’s hard and we still need help.”

Bosses have promised to pay back any support in the future, saying: “We will recognise and give back to those who can lend a helping hand it will mean the world to all the staff here at the zoo.”

‘Blood, sweat and tears’ put into zoo

The attraction has also hit back at those who have been critical on social media.

In a follow-up statement it said: “We are working towards a huge dream. For the good of the people, local communities, education, science, conservation of our wildlife (native and international).

“We work blood, sweat and tears fighting for what we believe in and what we believe we can do for Fife and the youth of tomorrow.

July’s fire caused severe damage. Credit: Fife Zoo Facebook.

“I work here, and please I urge everyone who is commenting good and bad to come and see and I challenge you not to be inspired, and if you can honestly step back and say we’re ‘at it’ well, coffees on me.”

The appeal has already drawn messages of support.

One wrote: “I’d love to help if I could even volunteer some time.

“Has the cause of fires been found? I’d hate for all the effort to go in for something to happen again.”

Another added: “Do you need volunteers? I’m sure I could round up a bunch of people to come and help.”