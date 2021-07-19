Fife Zoo confirms reopening plans after Ladybank attraction hit by second fire in a year

Bosses at Fife Zoo hope to reopen the attraction on Tuesday after it was hit by its second fire in a year.

The zoo, near Ladybank, was forced to close on Sunday after the blaze engulfed a barn, a caravan and a car.

In a statement, the zoo confirmed that no animals or people had been harmed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The statement said: “It has been a difficult day at the zoo but everyone, people and animals, is safe.

“The zoo facilities, animal enclosures and visitor areas were unaffected.

“Once again we thank you for all the love and support you have shown us in these difficult times.

“The community in Fife has given us so much and we want to continue developing so that we can give all that love back to you.

“We will be back open for Tuesday and we hope you can join us in the endeavour of continuing to build the best little zoo in Scotland.”

The zoo – which opened in 2019 – was hit by a blaze in July last year.

The fire destroyed its soft play centre just days after it was able to reopen from the first coronavirus lockdown.