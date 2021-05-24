Fife woman hopes her ‘inspirational’ Buddy wins SSPCA top dog competition

A Fife woman has entered her “inspirational” three-legged dog into an SSPCA top dog competition.

Cupar resident Cheryl King, 45, rescued Buddy from an SSPCA shelter in Dumbarton in November 2019, less than a month after his front right leg was amputated.

Buddy, who is now four years old, had come off worse in an altercation with other dogs he had been living with. Despite the best efforts of veterinary staff it was decided his leg had to be removed.

“When we got Buddy we were advised that it might take him a while to get the hang of going up the stairs at our home,” says Cheryl, who lives with husband Joe, son Darragh (15) and daughter Clodagh (13).

“But as soon as we got him home he was straight up the stairs like a rocket.

“We knew then that he was a complete powerhouse and nothing was going to stop him.

“We have not had any issues at all with him.”

Cheryl says that Buddy demonstrates the balance of an “Olympic gymnast” when he walks and goes to the toilet.

“He is such an inspiration,” Cheryl adds. “Not just for us as a family, which we recognised straight away, but to the people he meets.

“Every time we go out people stop us and say ‘your dog is gorgeous’ before ‘oh, he only has three legs, I didn’t realise.’

“A few weeks ago we were walking in Cupar and he just beamed the whole time. Someone stopped us and said ‘you have made my day’. That is the power he has.”

Cheryl also recalls a walk on St Andrews West Sands in spring 2020. She encountered a woman who had been told one of her dog’s legs needed to be amputated.

After seeing Buddy running around she finished the conversation by saying she would authorise the surgery.

“I saw the same lady a few months ago,” recalls Cheryl, who runs murder mystery company Blue Murder Events with best friend Katharine Cannon. “The dog’s leg had been amputated and is doing so well, catching a ball.

“I like to think that was because of Buddy.”

Buddy is being entered into the Scottish SPCA’s Top Dog Challenge, where business leaders and their dogs work as a team to help raise funds for Scotland’s animals.

Participants will be given access to three short training videos for the event, which begins on Monday May 31 and ends on June 18.

Categories include resilient rescue, social media sensation, most improved pooch and best selfie. Former Scotland football manager Craig Levein is one of the judges.

“We are taking part in Top Dog Challenge to show dogs with disabilities are not only an inspiration to their fellow dog friends but people as well,” she says.

“We want to break down some barriers.”

"We want to break down some barriers."

Cheryl is also hoping to raise money for the Scottish SPCA.