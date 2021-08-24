Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife woman fined for ‘spiteful’ revenge porn social media attack

By Gordon Currie
August 24, 2021, 12:43 pm
Dundee Sheriff Court.
A mother-of-two has been fined after posting “revenge porn” showing her love rival having sex with her former partner.

Michaela Connor’s ex-lover had sent her the footage of him having sex with another woman in a bid to spite her, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Connor forwarded the video on social media to cause distress and embarrassment and it was seen by a number of other people.

Connor, 25, from Tayport, admitted posting a film showing the other woman in an intimate situation on December 22, 2018.

She admitted disclosing the footage to “the public at large” without the knowledge or consent of the woman.

‘Video forwarded out of spite and malice’

Solicitor Catriona Clark, defending, told Dundee Sheriff Court Connor had been out of trouble since the incident and was about to start working in a nursing home.

She said: “She very much regrets this momentary bad decision.

“She is anxious to move on. She had been in a relationship with her ex-partner for around three years.

“It was not a good relationship. At the time of this incident she was in a vulnerable state.

“The video was forwarded out of spite and malice and was intended to get a reaction.

“Unfortunately, the reaction was one where she forwarded it on her phone.

“She immediately regretted it. This was very much out of character for her.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “This is an unusual case.

“Given the demands on her time with her children and her job I will fine her £150.”