Fife woman fined for ‘spiteful’ revenge porn social media attack

A mother-of-two has been fined after posting “revenge porn” showing her love rival having sex with her former partner.

Michaela Connor’s ex-lover had sent her the footage of him having sex with another woman in a bid to spite her, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Connor forwarded the video on social media to cause distress and embarrassment and it was seen by a number of other people.

Connor, 25, from Tayport, admitted posting a film showing the other woman in an intimate situation on December 22, 2018.

She admitted disclosing the footage to “the public at large” without the knowledge or consent of the woman.

‘Video forwarded out of spite and malice’

Solicitor Catriona Clark, defending, told Dundee Sheriff Court Connor had been out of trouble since the incident and was about to start working in a nursing home.

She said: “She very much regrets this momentary bad decision.

“She is anxious to move on. She had been in a relationship with her ex-partner for around three years.

“It was not a good relationship. At the time of this incident she was in a vulnerable state.

“The video was forwarded out of spite and malice and was intended to get a reaction.

“Unfortunately, the reaction was one where she forwarded it on her phone.

“She immediately regretted it. This was very much out of character for her.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “This is an unusual case.

“Given the demands on her time with her children and her job I will fine her £150.”