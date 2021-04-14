A woman threatened to brand an innocent man as a sex offender to extort thousands of pounds and a TV set.

Sharon McDonald targeted the man on numerous occasions over a ten-month period.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, McDonald admitted extorting £2,700 and the electrical equipment.

On various occasions between September 2019 and June 2020 at an address in Leven, she menaced him by repeatedly attempting to enter his house and threatening him with violence.

The 38-year-old also threatened to falsely tell people he was a sex offender.

This resulted in him making trips to cash machines to withdraw money and handing over a TV from his house.

Second victim

McDonald, who is currently on remand at Greenock prison, also extorted £12,500 from a second man.

He was also targeted at an address in Leven, with McDonald menacing him between June 2018 and July 2020.

She attended at his house and banged on the window, demanding entry and threatening him with violence and threatening to harm herself.

As a result the man contacted his bank and told them McDonald would be collecting money from them.

She also admitted breaching bail by repeatedly contacting and approaching one of the men at various locations in Leven.

McDonald, who appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link, will be sentenced later this month.