A woman has been acquitted of assaulting a baby boy to the danger of his life.

Carla McGurn, 20, had been accused of assaulting the two-month-old boy on various occasions between January and February 2015 at a house in Fife.

She denied the charge, which was found not proven by a jury after a trial.

Miss McGurn, from Burntisland, had been accused of assaulting the boy by seizing hold of him and shaking him repeatedly.

It had been alleged that she inflicted “blunt force trauma” to the boy’s head and body by “means unknown to the prosecutor”, and that the assault had been to the child’s “severe injury” and to the “danger of his life”.