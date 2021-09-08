Fife woman claims she woke to man raping her at party

A 22-year-old Scot has told a jury how she “froze” after waking up to find a man raping her at a party in Leven.

The former hotel worker said she thought she might have been dreaming when she woke several times to find Lee Patrick attacking her.

24-year-old Patrick, from Methil, denies raping the woman while she was asleep, falling in and out of sleep and intoxicated through consumption of alcohol and controlled drugs at an address on October 13, 2018.