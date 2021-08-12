News / Court Fife woman accused of Christmas Day murder, two days before giving birth By James Mulholland August 12, 2021, 4:37 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 5:31 pm The High Court in Edinburgh A woman has gone on trial accused of murdering her partner in Fife on Christmas Day, just two days before she gave birth. Heavily pregnant Adriana Ciurar denies stabbing Samoila Stoica to death in Kirkcaldy in 2019. Ciurar, 25, has gone on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. She also denies trying to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Mr Stoica had stabbed himself. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe