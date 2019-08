Kerrie Noble, 31, is accused of climbing into the driver’s seat of a taxi and biting a man on the body.

She allegedly conducted herself in a disorderly manner at Middlefield Farm, Cupar, near her home at Middlefield Cottage, on November 4 last year.

Noble allegedly bit Alan Duncan on the body before struggling with Nicole Spittle.

Her case was continued without plea until August 30 by Sheriff John Rafferty.