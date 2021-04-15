Fife undercover police pull over 10 drivers in cyclist safety campaign

Road police in Fife pulled over 10 drivers on Wednesday as part of a cycling safety campaign.

Operation Close Pass is intended to cut the risks of cycling in Dunfermline, with plainclothes officers taking to the streets on bikes and flagging vehicles who pass by too closely.

Drivers are then stopped by marked police vehicles, with officers educating them on passing cyclists at a safe distance.

Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit confirmed 10 drivers had been stopped on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline and spoken to about safe passing distances.

Two larger vehicles were among those pulled over, the force said.

Officers used a matt that shows the safe distance between car and cyclist to demonstrate the point.

“Always remember to slow down, and leave at least 1.5m space when overtaking cyclists,” the unit said on Twitter.

Launched in 2017, the operation is designed to help cyclists use the roads more safely and reduce the number of collisions.

Drivers caught passing too closely to a cyclist risk three penalty points on their licence and a £100 fine. More serious offences could result in a conviction.