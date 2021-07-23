Fife train services returning to normal after lorry strikes bridge in Burntisland

Train services through Fife faced disruption after a lorry hit a bridge in Burntisland.

The crash happened at around 9.10am on Friday.

Services could not pass over the bridge until it had been examined by engineers.

Staff examined the bridge just after 10am and found it had not been damaged.

ScotRail says services between Edinburgh and Glenrothes via Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh and Arbroath/Aberdeen/Perth are returning to normal – although delays and alterations may still occur.

Engineer’s assessment of bridge

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “A lorry struck a bridge in Burntisland at around 9:10am.

“We sent an engineer out as the bridge needed an assessment to reopen the line.

“There was no damage to structure.

“The bridge was closed for around an hour and two trains were cancelled.

“The line is now open with services returning to normal.”