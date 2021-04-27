Fife toddler to have operation after horror play park fall

A two-year-old toddler is set to undergo an operation after breaking his arm falling from play equipment at a Fife park.

Tommy fell through the gap in a rope bridge on Monday after visiting the recently opened park in Kelty.

The toddler broke his arm in two places and will have an operation on Wednesday to have pins put in place.

Mum Sharon Whyte said she wanted to raise awareness of the issue and prevent future accidents at the park.

She told The Courier that the gaps between the steps on the rope bridge were quite large, and photos taken by Tommy’s aunt show how even an adult could slip through.

Fife Council told local Cowdenbeath councillor Darren Watt that an inspection would be carried out.

They told the local politician that the equipment Tommy fell from is designed for children aged four and over.

But Sharon said there are no signs at the park advising this, and she had assumed like other parents that it was suitable for all ages.

She said: “There’s nothing at all. There’s no gates or anything, and nothing on the equipment.

“My sister went today and she has size seven feet, some of the gaps her foot went through.

“It should just be a solid bridge.

“I’m worried, this is a newly built park and there might be other parks with bridges like that put in place.”

Other locals agreed that the parks should be suitable for all ages and abilities to ensure local children can enjoy them.

One local woman said: “Not just age they need to take into consideration but disabilities as well.

“There are loads of kid out there whose motor skills are behind their peers and may struggle with gaps, climbing frames, etc.

“Parks should be designed so these kids can join in safely with their friends and not feel excluded due to the set up.”

Sharon added that with the park newly opened she hoped the council would fix the problem, and avoid similar equipment being installed elsewhere in Fife.

Cllr Watt said: “I have been advised the play equipment is designed for [four plus] years, however, many parents and carers would rightly assume it is safe and suitable for ages.

“I sought further guidance from Fife Council in regards to the minimum age and why this hasn’t been made clearer.

“I’ve been told although play equipment is designed for different age ranges and physical abilities, play equipment is not signed for ages.”

A Fife Council spokesperson said the matter was being investigated and no further details were currently available.