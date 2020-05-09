Fife thug who spat on police the day he was released from prison back behind bars

A thug who spat on and kicked police officers on the day he was released from prison is back behind bars.

Kegan Inglis also threatened to shoot officers and bite off their noses during the unsavoury incident in the early hours of Thursday morning in St Andrews.

Serial offender Inglis had only been a free man for a matter of hours prior to the incident.

After pleading guilty from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, the 24-year-old was jailed for nine months.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: “Your record is indicative of someone who does not comply with court orders.”

The court heard that police were concerned for Inglis after seeing him walking along City Road with a cut on his forehead just after 12.30am.

However, Inglis was unwilling to engage with officers and instead turned aggressive.

Fiscal depute Laura Hogg said that further police officers arrived and found Inglis lying in the middle of the road.

She told the court: “Police made attempts to move the accused off the road for his safety. The accused made threats towards officers to shoot them and bite their noses off.

“Police restrained the accused but he broke free. One of the officers dropped his police mobile device. When he went to pick it up, the accused kicked Constable Gordon on the forehead.

“Handcuffs were applied to the accused. He continued to act aggressively towards officers. While being restrained, the accused spat at Constable Dryburgh.”

Ms Hogg added that Inglis’ abusive behaviour continued while he was transported to police headquarters in Dundee’s West Bell Street.

A spit hood was applied to Inglis but he continued to spit inside the hood.

He continued to make insulting remarks and threats before adding that he would fight custody staff.

Inglis made no reply after being cautioned and charged.

A guilty plea was tendered to assaulting PC Jonathon Gordon by kicking him on the head on City Road, St Andrews, on May 7.

He also admitted spitting at PC Emma Dryburgh as well as shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks, threats of violence, repeatedly spitting with a hood applied and challenging officers to fight.

Defence solicitor David Bell said the incident had occurred just hours after Inglis, of Oakvale Road, Methil, was released from his latest prison sentence.

Mr Bell said Inglis went to St Andrews to meet up with his brother before going to stay with his father in Methil.

However, Inglis instead began drinking and had no recollection of what had occurred.

Mr Bell said: “His record clearly does not do him any favours. He has fallen at the first hurdle.

“He would ask if the court were willing to look for an alternative then he would ask to be bailed to his father’s address with a curfew condition.”

Sheriff Foulis, however, returned Inglis back to prison to serve three months of his unexpired sentence. Thereafter, Inglis will serve a further six months in prison.