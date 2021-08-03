Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking News An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background, denoting a Breaking News story. Speech Bubble An icon of a solid speech bubble. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife thug ripped fake eyelashes from ex-girlfriend during campaign of abuse

By Jamie Buchan
August 3, 2021, 1:50 pm
Kirkcaldy Covid denier
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A Fife thug tore off his former girlfriend’s fake eyelashes during a horrific campaign of abuse.

James Graham pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards ex-partner Becky Zamlynny between February 29 and March 21 in 2020.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that the 27-year-old shouted, swore, damaged a cupboard, seized Ms Zamlynny by the body and forcibly removed her false eyelashes.

This incident happened after a night at a pub with friends when Graham started questioning Ms Zamlynny’s faithfulness.

Graham also sent text messages to his former partner in which he made offensive and threatening remarks.

‘Who’s in your bed?’

Graham, of Canmore Path, Glenrothes, sent the messages just after 3am on March 15 2020.

Depute Fiscal Mat Piskorz said: “The complainer began receiving WhatsApp messages she believed to be threatening and abusive.”

The messages included: “Who’s in your bed? Put them out or we’re coming in,” and “You know you’re f***ed as soon as someone leaves.”

Graham also sent a message threatening to disclose an intimate photograph.

Sheriff Derek Reekie described these as “clearly threats.”

His defence solicitor David McLaughlin said: “He pled guilty to very unpleasant behaviour.”

Sheriff Reekie added: “This is grossly offensive behaviour over an extensive period.

“This is a serious offence.

“Reading the messages, as well as being vulgar, threatening and puerile, there is a degree of immaturity.”

Graham was placed under supervision for two years and told to complete 108 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

He had already been issued with a non-harassment order when he pled guilty on July 6, when he had been scheduled to stand trial.