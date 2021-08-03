Fife thug ripped fake eyelashes from ex-girlfriend during campaign of abuse

A Fife thug tore off his former girlfriend’s fake eyelashes during a horrific campaign of abuse.

James Graham pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards ex-partner Becky Zamlynny between February 29 and March 21 in 2020.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that the 27-year-old shouted, swore, damaged a cupboard, seized Ms Zamlynny by the body and forcibly removed her false eyelashes.

This incident happened after a night at a pub with friends when Graham started questioning Ms Zamlynny’s faithfulness.

Graham also sent text messages to his former partner in which he made offensive and threatening remarks.

‘Who’s in your bed?’

Graham, of Canmore Path, Glenrothes, sent the messages just after 3am on March 15 2020.

Depute Fiscal Mat Piskorz said: “The complainer began receiving WhatsApp messages she believed to be threatening and abusive.”

The messages included: “Who’s in your bed? Put them out or we’re coming in,” and “You know you’re f***ed as soon as someone leaves.”

Graham also sent a message threatening to disclose an intimate photograph.

Sheriff Derek Reekie described these as “clearly threats.”

His defence solicitor David McLaughlin said: “He pled guilty to very unpleasant behaviour.”

Sheriff Reekie added: “This is grossly offensive behaviour over an extensive period.

“This is a serious offence.

“Reading the messages, as well as being vulgar, threatening and puerile, there is a degree of immaturity.”

Graham was placed under supervision for two years and told to complete 108 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

He had already been issued with a non-harassment order when he pled guilty on July 6, when he had been scheduled to stand trial.