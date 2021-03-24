Fife teen charged in connection with alleged racial abuse of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

A Fife teenager has been charged in connection with alleged racist abuse directed at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Police in Fife have confirmed that a 17-year-old man from Dunfermline has been arrested and charged after a video was initially posted on Snapchat and subsequently shared on other platforms following Sunday’s Old Firm clash.

It is understood officers charged the teenager on Monday in relation to racially aggravated communication, and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with an offensive social media post during the Celtic v Rangers SPFL match.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The alleged abuse came after Morelos scored in the 1-1 Old Firm derby draw with Celtic on Sunday, and just days after complaints of racism from Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela towards Light Blues midfielder Glen Kamara.

Recent accusations of abuse have sparked UK-wide calls to stamp out racism, with players from rival clubs coming together in solidarity.

The fury has been sparked by an incident during the Europa League Ibrox clash Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela allegedly whispered racial abuse at Kamara.

Before Sunday’s Old Firm kick off, players from both clubs stood shoulder to shoulder in a stand against racism and Celtic captain Scott Brown offered support to Kamara during the pre-match warm up.

The claims have been refuted by the Czech Republic side but since the match, clubs from across Scotland have shown their support.

Instead of kneeling, which has become a common pre-match ritual following the Black Lives Matter movement, Dundee United players took a decision to stand in a “show of solidarity”.

Motherwell has also confirmed its players will no longer take the knee, saying it has become an “empty gesture”.

In the wake of the alleged abuse of Morelos, a statement from Rangers said: “Our captain highlighted the ongoing targeting of footballers online.

“Now is the time for social media companies to act and eradicate faceless cowards making offensive comments like this.”

The weekend’s alleged incident also comes just days after a Kirkcaldy man appeared in court charged with sending a racist message to Middlesbrough footballer Yannick Bolasie via Instagram.