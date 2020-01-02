Fife teen accused of allegedly causing crash which injured 16-year-old

Benjamin Skilbeck, 18, denies driving without due care and attention.

Skilbeck, of West Port Place, Cupar, has been accused of failing to look out for other road users as he exited a junction on the A914 at Cultsmill on June 7.

It is alleged that he entered the path of another vehicle which collided with his, damaging both vehicles and injuring a 16-year-old.

Skilbeck has denied the allegations and will stand trial on April 30.