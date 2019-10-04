Fife student musicians have a right royal time as they perform for The Queen

Students rubbed shoulders with royalty when they were given the opportunity to perform for the Queen.

Current musicians from St Leonards School in St Andrews joined with a select group of former students known as the St Leonards Seniors for a special service at Crathie Kirk at Balmoral.

The group performed the anthem for the day, Turn Thy Face From My Sins by Thomas Attwood, and were involved in leading the hymns.

The St Leonards chamber choir comprised of current students Lauren Hastie, Beth Purvis, David de Wolff and Peter Matthews, and former pupils Anna and Olivia Carslaw, Anthony White and Ines Hayward-Daventry.

The choral group was accompanied by Fiona Love, director of music at St Leonards, and conducted by Dr Glynn Jenkins, who held the post previously.