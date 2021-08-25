Fife stroke rehab unit relocated as repair work gets under way

A specialist stroke rehabilitation unit in Fife is set to be relocated temporarily as repair work gets underway on the 20-year-old facility in Leven.

The Sir George Sharp Unit provides outpatient and inpatient care for those requiring neuro-rehabilitation.

NHS Fife says the unit will relocate temporarily to Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital in Buckhaven while maintenance work is carried out.

Outpatient services will continue to be delivered at the existing unit at Cameron Hospital.

The work – which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic – will start in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed by October.

Nicky Connor, director of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “It’s vital that our hospital environments are fit for purpose and conducive to the provision of good quality patient care.

“With maintenance work now required to the Sir George Sharp Unit, it is an opportune time to carry out this work.

“It is necessary for the Sir George Sharp Unit to relocate for a short time while this project is undertaken.

“Work has been ongoing with the clinical team for many weeks to ensure that the service can relocate to an area which is suitable and allow us to maintain the standard of care we can provide to patients.”

Dr Lance Sloan, a consultant in rehabilitation medicine at the Sir George Sharp Unit, said: “It is really positive to see the planned works about to commence at the Sir George Sharp Unit at Cameron Hospital.

“While these works are carried out, the space available at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital will enable the specialist neuro-rehabilitation service to continue to provide the quality of care our patients have come to expect.”