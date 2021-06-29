Fife owner ‘blown away’ as three-legged dog Buddy wins SSPCA top dog competition

A Fife woman says she is “absolutely blown away” after her three-legged rescue dog won a prestigious Scottish SPCA competition.

Cupar resident Cheryl King, 45, entered four-year-old Buddy into the Top Dog Challenge, which saw business leaders and their dogs work as a team to help raise funds for Scotland’s animals.

She was delighted to discover that Buddy, rescued from an SSPCA shelter in Dumbarton in November 2019, took the top prize after he secured the highest figure, £1,710, in donations.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the generosity of people,” she said.

Buddy also won the social media sensation category after judges, who included former Dundee United manager Craig Levein, were impressed by his appearance in a mock front cover of Vogue magazine.

Cheryl says another of the reasons for Buddy’s success is the awareness raised in an article in The Courier about his entry.

“The amount of people who stopped me in the street saying they had seen the story was amazing,” said Cheryl, who runs Blue Murder Events and Purple Dragon Marketing.

“We have received so many nice messages.”

The following companies all donated to help Buddy become Scotland’s top dog:

Two years ago Buddy suffered an injured front right leg in an altercation with other dogs he had been living with.

Despite the best efforts of veterinary staff it was decided his leg had to be removed.

A month later he was taken in by Cheryl, who lives with husband Joe, son Darragh (15) and daughter Clodagh (13).

Cheryl says that Buddy demonstrates the balance of an “Olympic gymnast” when he walks and goes to the toilet.

“He is such an inspiration,” Cheryl adds. “Not just for us as a family, which we recognised straight away, but to the people he meets.”