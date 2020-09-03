Fife singer-songwriter secures second album deal in US

A Fife-based singer songwriter has secured a second album deal in the US as well as having a song used in a new TV advert.

Xan Tyler was thrilled with the success of her 12-track album Songs We Sang In Our Dreams – a collaboration with New York post-punk, musician, producer and composer Kramer.

When the album was released in July it entered the American Billboard Charts and hit 31,000 plays on Spotify, so it was no surprise that the record company immediately commissioned a second album.

The new recordings, Let it Come Down, will be produced in Amsterdam next month.

Xan, who was born in London but now lives in Fife with her partner Gary and their daughters Lily and Ruby, said: ”I was delighted with the first album and I have a ridiculous amount of ideas for the next album.

“Kramer and I work really well together. I am so thrilled.

“I previously worked with Kramer in 2016 when he produced a three-track EP called Golden Hues for me here in Scotland.”

Music from the new album has already gained rave reviews and Xan is most proud of the track called Vicky, along with its video inspired by Andy Warhol’s Screen Tests – a series of short, black and white silent films.

Xan said: “This has been an amazing experience.

“It has certainly been well received in reviews so far and the response to live performances and the video has really struck a chord with people.

“Vicky was an idea I had about giving a name to the negative voice of my inner demon that we all have that runs at the back of our mind like a constant stream of criticism.

“Kramer had an inspired idea to pay homage to Warhol’s Screen Tests for the video that was actually quite challenging to film.

“It felt very exposing to reveal such vulnerability and quite an effort to go to a place and let Vicky’s voice, the inner demon’s voice, overwhelm.

“The variety of reactions from viewers has invoked a multitude of responses that seem quite personal to each viewer.”

Xan also has several successful collaborations under her belt and she was recently surprised when one of her older tunes, Welcome to My World, was selected to accompany a Sky TV ad for The Campervan Co that hit screens on Monday.

Xan added: “It’s a weird one. You plug away for years and then suddenly it feels like it all happens at once.”