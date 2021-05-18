An “opportunistic” sexual predator who handcuffed a teenage girl on a bed and sexually assaulted her was jailed for 30 months.

Andrew Boyne, 52, also sexually assaulted another teenage girl in a bed and breakfast.

A sheriff said the fact the 16-year-old girl whom he handcuffed before assaulting had the functioning age of a much younger child made that offence “particularly distasteful”.

Took chance while partner at bingo

Boyne, now of Inverkeithing, targeted the 16-year-old in a flat in Stirling while his partner was out at bingo.

A jury saw a video of an interview with the victim, carried out by police officers in 2017.

The child said she “froze” after Boyne had “touched her inappropriately” under her bedcovers.

She told the police that a few days later Boyne’s partner and another man went to the bingo and Boyne handcuffed her “really tight” with silver “chain-type” handcuffs when they were alone in the flat together.

Officers asked her: “What happened when the cuffs were on?”

She replied: “He did the same as he did on the Monday and I couldn’t do anything because I had the handcuffs on.

“I had my pyjamas on… my feet were dangling off the edge of the bed.”

Boyne’s victim told police she was “scared” and later told a relative what had happened.

Now 19, she told Falkirk Sheriff Court the assault had felt “horrible”.

Bed and Breakfast assault

The older victim told the court she was 18 and staying in a bed and breakfast in Stirling’s Raploch area when Boyne sexually assaulted her in May 2012.

Boyne and his partner were also staying in the B&B and she went into their room because she was lonely.

She said in evidence Boyne was “all right at first – kind and funny” but then “started touching me inappropriately”.

She said: “I sat on the edge of their bed and he was trying to touch me up, fiddling with my underwear with his fingers and hands.”

She told prosecutor Michael Maguire: “See when something makes you freeze inside? That’s how I felt.”

She said it was “quite a sickening feeling”.

‘Particularly distasteful’

Boyne was found guilty last month by the jury of sexually assaulting both teenagers.

He had denied the charges.

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, said a social background report made it clear Boyne had “taken advantage of opportunities”, rather than grooming his victims.

Imposing the 30-month jail term, Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “Clearly these are significant matters.

“The second charge was particularly significant, because although [the victim] was around 16 at the time she had a functioning age of a much younger child and so that offence is particularly distasteful.”