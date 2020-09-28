Fife secondary school teachers and pupils to learn digital skills for blended learning contingency plan

Pupils at a Fife secondary school are set to learn new digital skills which will prepare them for blended learning if the school was forced to close.

Teachers at Glenrothes High School have been continuously developing their skills for part-time learning as contingency plan.

Parents were told the programme, if required, would include a combination of in-school and online learning at home.

There is no suggestion that schools will close, however it is clear that we need to be prepared for every eventuality.”

Pupils are expected to attend the technology training sessions in the following week.

Depute Headteacher Catriona Scott said the blended learning programme would be in place to support isolating students and in the “eventuality” of schools closing.

She said: “There is no suggestion that schools will close, however it is clear that we need to be prepared for every eventuality and as such our main priority this session is the development of a blended learning programme.

“This is not the same as remote or distance learning, which is the model adopted when the country went into lockdown in March.

“To help prepare for blended learning, all staff are undertaking additional training in the use of technology and over the course of this week and next, we are providing similar sessions for all young people.

“This will help ensure that we offer the best experience for our learners.”

Fife Council have said each school will make their own arrangements for part-time schooling plans.

In Tayside, education leaders have contingency plans in place for part-time learning in case schools close nationally or locally.

Angus Council have said plans have been developed in the event schools were required to close. However there currently have been no cases linked to schools in the region.

Pupils would move to a blend of in school and home learning under the plans drafted in June.

A spokesperson said: “Any significant changes to levels of Covid-19 either nationally, or within our local area could lead to a decision to close on or more schools again.

“The decision on the partial or full closure of a school will be taken by a multi-agency team including Public Health officials.

“Should there be a national decision to move to part-time attendance then each of our schools has the delivery plan which was prepared in June.

“Our staff have continued to build on their skills and we have provided digital devices as required for children and young people.”

Schools in Dundee and Perth and Kinross have their own individual plans for blended learning, which are reserved as contingency plans if coronavirus cases worsen.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Plans are in place should a blended learning approach be required, and while it is hoped that this won’t be necessary we are prepared for it should circumstances change.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council is seeking to ensure that children and young people continue to receive a high quality education while their safety and wellbeing is protected.

“We have an approach to blended learning in place should this be required.”

Pupils and parents can also access materials and information through the council’s Remote Learning Hub.