Fife schools forced to close due to Covid-19 can reopen after October break, council confirms

Fife schools which were closed due to coronavirus outbreaks will be able to reopen on Monday, it has been confirmed.

Several pupils and staff members were isolating at two primary schools, however Fife Council confirmed there are no new cases and staff and pupils can safely return to the classroom.

Carnegie Primary school in Dunfermline was closed on October 6 for the remainder of term due to staffing issues seven individuals at the school tested positive.

Children in several classes and a number of staff members were required to isolate, with pupils learning remotely before the October break.

It followed the announcement that Sinclairtown Primary School was to be closed after nine individuals – six members of staff and three pupils – tested positive at the Kirkcaldy school.

The school closed on September 23, two weeks before the end of term.

However, it is understood pupils and staff will be able to return to the classroom from Monday.

Pupils at Beath High School have also been given the green light to return to school after the October break.

There were 15 cases relating to the Cowdenbeath secondary school, which has more than 1,180 pupils.

It is understood that more than a third of pupils – around 450 youngsters – were advised to stay at home during the holidays after coming into close contact with someone who had the virus.

Fife Council confirmed there had been no new cases relating to either of the three schools and that pupils were expected back at school from Monday.

Happy October Holidays! Shout out to the 450 Beath pupils instructed to self-isolate for the majority of their holiday by Public Health Scotland via our Groupcall system We are thinking of you all during this challenging situation We’ll see everyone back at Beath Mon 26 Oct 💙 — Beath High School (@Beath_HS) October 10, 2020

However, Fife Council said the only education facility which would be unable to open as normal from Monday was Clentry Nursery in Kelty.

Children were told to stay home from the Fife nursery after a positive case from someone linked to the school was detected.

A spokesperson said: “An individual with links to the nursery has tested positive for Covid-19,” said the health board.

“A number of close contacts have been identified. Children in the Rainbow Room have been asked to self isolate.”

Multiple secondary schools in Dundee recorded cases of Covid-19 in pupils following the half term holiday.

NHS Tayside said a “small number” of cases were detected at St John’s RC High School and Harris Academy in the city, although it is not known how many pupils are affected.

Meanwhile, individual cases were recorded at Baldragon Academy and Craigie High School in Dundee.