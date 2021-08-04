Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Fife schoolgirl entrepreneur Corinne, 14, finds global success with jewellery business

By Maria Gran
August 4, 2021, 6:53 pm
Corinne Dumbreck, 14, has set up her own online jewellery business, GemsbyEden, during lockdown.
Corinne Dumbreck, 14, has set up her own online jewellery business, GemsbyEden, during lockdown.

At the age of just 14, Corinne Dumbreck from St Andrews has launched an online jewellery business that’s become a global success.

The schoolgirl started gemsbyeden in November after thinking of the idea last summer.

Since then she’s accumulated more than two million views on Instagram, driving traffic to her shop.

Corinne’s handmade jewellery, accessories and clothing have been sold to 20 countries in four continents.

Business grew on social media

The young Fife entrepreneur said doing school work at home during the pandemic gave her time to start the shop.

She thinks the combination of social media and lockdown has helped her success.

With more people shopping online, Corinne’s content on social media started travelling far and wide.

She says: “It started very slowly and I could see the views going up.

Corinne Dumbreck, 14, owner of gemsbyeden

“As I was looking at it, I was measuring it against the population of St Andrews. Then it was the population of Edinburgh, I was surprised.”

Sustainability is also important to Corinne. All gemsbyeden orders come in recyclable packaging and are plastic free.

“I want to make a difference to the planet in the ways I see possible,” she says.

“Because I know that lots of bigger businesses aren’t very eco-conscious.

“Although I don’t have as big of a customer base as Amazon or something I still want to make a difference.”

Learning outside school

As she prepares to enter her fourth year, Corinne said running the business had given her skills she wouldn’t have gained in the classroom.

She says: “It’s given me an opportunity to reflect on myself, because I can learn more than school can teach.

“I can learn to communicate professionally and talk to people I don’t know.

gemsbyeden products.

“I’ve learned how to balance my time between friends and school, but that’s also been easier because of the quarantine.

“So it taught me more than some parts of school.”

In the future, she hopes to study art, textiles and business.

She says: “It’s quite good to have my business, because when my family ask me what I want to do when I grow up, I have an answer.

“It means that I’m not just on my phone for the whole summer and I’m actually doing something.”

Mum plays part in gemsbyeden success

The entrepreneur makes all the jewellery and clothes by herself, but sometimes mum Siobhan lends a helping hand in packing orders.

She bought Corinne a scratch map so they can mark the countries she has sold products to.

Corinne Dumbreck, 14, has sold gemsbyeden products all over the world.

Siobhan says: “My mum tells me off for not complimenting Corinne enough, but I think loads of kids have got this inside them.

“Kids are fearless and if they don’t have barriers like too much homework, they can achieve so much.”