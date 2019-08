A sheriff has disqualified a school worker caught drink driving in Dundee city centre.

Siegfried Degreve, who works as a cleaner for schools in Fife, tested 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeding the 22 microgrammes limit, on July 19 on South Marketgait, East Dock Street and Gallagher Retail Park.

The 42-year-old, of Taylor Street, Leven, pleaded guilty and was fined £300.

Sheriff Tom Hughes also banned Degreve from the roads for 18 months.