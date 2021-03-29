Fife school hit with major Covid-19 outbreak as 19 others report cases

A Fife school has been hit with a major Covid outbreak with 19 people testing positive for the virus.
A NHS Fife update has confirmed that 19 people associated with Kirkcaldy West Primary School tested positive for Covid-19 in the week beginning March 15.
It was one of 20 Fife schools and nurseries to report cases in staff and pupils over the last fortnight which resulted in five or more people having to isolate.
The health board has now moved to reassure the public that all was being done to prevent further spread of the virus at Kirkcaldy West, which has now broken off for the holidays.
The update read: “NHS Fife’s Health Protection Team are continuing to work alongside Fife Council’s Environmental Health and Education services to reduce the opportunity for further transmission.”
That week saw all pupils in P4 to P7 return to classrooms after more than eight weeks of home learning.
This followed the return of pupils in P1 to P3, who were allowed back to school on February 22.
The NHS Fife update also confirmed that five or more individuals at the following schools were required to isolate after contact with a positive case during this week:
- Aberhill Primary School – Methil
- After school club at Crossgates Primary School
- Dunnikier Primary School – Kirkcaldy
- Gallatown Nursery – Kirkcaldy
- Hill of Beath Nursery
- Hill of Beath Primary School
- Kelty Primary School
- Lochgelly South Primary School
- St Kenneth’s Nursery – Ballingry
- Sunflower Family Nurture Centre – Lochgelly
- Torbain Primary School – Kirkcaldy
- Westfield Family Nurture Centre – Cupar
In a further update today, the health board confirmed that in the week beginning March 22, five or more individuals at the following schools were required to isolate after contact with a positive case:
- Aberdour Primary School
- Aberhill Primary School – Methil
- Halbeath Nursery – Dunfermline
- Kings Road Primary School – Rosyth
- Levenmouth Academy
- Lochgelly South Primary School
- Pathhead Primary School – Kirkcaldy
- St Andrew’s RC High School – Kirkcaldy
- St Columba’s RC High School – Dunfermline
On its website NHS Fife outlines that anyone with the well-established symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and order a test on the NHS inform website or by calling 0800 028 2816.