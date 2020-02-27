Fife road still closed after serious accident, with police officer airlifted to hospital

A police officer has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Fife.

The van was parked at the side of the A92 Cowdenbeath to Crossgates road, when another vehicle crashed into it, with the force of the collision causing a van to land in a ditch.

The road has been closed westbound since the incident took place around 1.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “The A92 has been closed westbound from Crossgates to Cowdenbeath due to a serious crash involving two vehicles, which happened around 1.40pm today.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

“The crash involved a transporter and a police vehicle.

“The police vehicle had been stationary and assisting a vehicle which had stopped. One officer has been airlifted to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries and the A92 westbound remains closed.”

