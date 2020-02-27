Fife road still closed after serious accident, with police officer airlifted to hospital

A police officer has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Fife.
The van was parked at the side of the A92 Cowdenbeath to Crossgates road, when another vehicle crashed into it, with the force of the collision causing a van to land in a ditch.
The road has been closed westbound since the incident took place around 1.15pm.
*UPDATE*
The crash involved a transporter and a police vehicle. The police vehicle had been stationary and assisting a vehicle which had stopped.
One officer has been airlifted to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries and the A92 westbound remains closed.
— Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) February 27, 2020
A police spokeswoman said: “The A92 has been closed westbound from Crossgates to Cowdenbeath due to a serious crash involving two vehicles, which happened around 1.40pm today.
“Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
“The crash involved a transporter and a police vehicle.
“The police vehicle had been stationary and assisting a vehicle which had stopped. One officer has been airlifted to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries and the A92 westbound remains closed.”
SERIOUS CRASH – #A92
The A92 has been closed westbound from Crossgates to Cowdenbeath due to a serious crash involving two vehicles, which happened around 1.40pm today. Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
— Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) February 27, 2020
Traffic Scotland posted: “The A92 is closed to southbound traffic at Cowdenbeath due to a road traffic accident.
“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”
❗️NEW⌚️13:50#A92 southbound is CLOSED⛔️ due to an RTC
Closed from Cowdenbeath to Crossgates – please #UseAltRoute at this time
Emergency services & TRISS are on scene@NETrunkRoads @FifeCouncil pic.twitter.com/u28jwjJaqY
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 27, 2020