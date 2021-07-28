Fife road reopens after two-vehicle crash near Kelty

The B914 near Kelty in Fife has reopened after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday.

A silver Focus was seen with significant damage on the road, which runs between Kelty and Saline.

An ambulance crew and Police Scotland were in attendance, but it was confirmed no injuries were reported as a result of the collision, which occurred at around 11.30am.

The road was closed but reopened a short time later.

Officers gave advice to those involved, however, no further action was needed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30 am on Wednesday July 28, 2021, officers responded to a two-vehicle road crash on the B914 at Kelty.

“No injuries to anyone involved and road is now open.

“Advice and assistance given. No further police action.”