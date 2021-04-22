Fife road disruption as cyclist knocked off bike in Dunfermline collision

Medics are assessing a cyclist who was knocked of their bike after an accident involving a car on a road in Dunfermline.

The incident occurred at around 12.15pm on Queensferry Road, Dunfermline, near the Nationwide Building at Pitreavie Business Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist on Queensferry Road in Dunfermline around 12.15pm on Thursday April 22.

“The ambulance service are currently in attendance to assess the cyclist.”

It’s understood the driver stopped at the scene.

A motorist who saw the aftermath of the crash said there was traffic disruption affecting the roundabout.

‘I hope they are okay’

“I was coming on to the roundabout and wanted to turn right, but I wasn’t able to turn right because there was one of those BEAR incident support vans at the roundabout,” she said.

“A man was directing traffic to go straight on, in my case. I could see a car and larger transit van parked at angles.

“I thought it was a collision between those; obviously I was focusing on where I was going so I didn’t see the cyclist.

“I hope they are okay.”

Another local who witnessed the incident said on Facebook that drivers were being turned around to lessen the flow of traffic.