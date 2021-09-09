Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife pupils roped in to help police tackle speeding motorists

By Neil Henderson
September 9, 2021, 2:14 pm
The pupils joined police officers targeting speeding motorists in the area.
Teenage school pupils have joined forces with police officers to tackle speeding motorists on Fife’s roads.

Almost 30 pupils from St Columba’s High School in Dunfermline hit the streets around their school armed with speed guns checking for drivers driving too fast.

It’s a unique collaboration as part of Police Scotland’s Operation Paramount – an ongoing initiative launched in 2017 to improve road safety.

High school pupils will accompany officers for the next four weeks in an effort to improve road safety.

Promoting road safety

As well as acting as a reminder to local motorists to keep to the speed limits, the initiative was as much about promoting road safety to teenagers,.

Many of those involved are soon to leave school and will be learning to drive.

As well as learning some vital  skill to keep safe on Fife’s roads the teenagers will all receive a Saltire Award.

The awards are issued by the  Scottish Government, recognise the commitment, achievements of young volunteers aged between 12 and 25.

‘Corrective advice’

During the monitoring five motorists were found to to be exceeding the 30mph speed limit and give “corrective advice” by officers.

However, despite one driver being clocked travelling at 47mph in a 30mph zone, no speeding fines were issued.

PC Ross Menzies, school engagement officer for St Columba’s High School, said: “ We identified the opportunity to promote road safety to students in their final year of school, many of whom will soon be learning drive.

“Students were asked to volunteer to work with me to keep fellow students safe.

“That involved taking part in deployments on the roads surrounding the school.

“The aim is to highlight and reduce the speeds of vehicles travelling on roads near the school.

“In addition, it educates students who are learning to drive about the consequences of speeding.

“We are committed to improving road safety in Dunfermline and this initiative is the latest example of that.”

The involvement of the pupils was also welcomed by Dunfermline councillor, James Calder.

He said: “It’s a real hands-on way in which to teach young people of the impact and danger of exceeding the speed limit especially as many will go on to learn to drive.

“The initiative also gives the pupils a sense of community ownership around the dangers and the impact speeding can have.

“Sadly, given the amount of complaints I receive from residents in the area about speeding motorists, I am not surprised that a number of drivers were found to breaking the speed limit.

“Hopefully the action will act as a timely deterrent for speeding motorists putting people at risk by their actions.”

