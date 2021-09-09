Fife pupils roped in to help police tackle speeding motorists

Teenage school pupils have joined forces with police officers to tackle speeding motorists on Fife’s roads.

Almost 30 pupils from St Columba’s High School in Dunfermline hit the streets around their school armed with speed guns checking for drivers driving too fast.

It’s a unique collaboration as part of Police Scotland’s Operation Paramount – an ongoing initiative launched in 2017 to improve road safety.

Almost 40 minutes deployed with various students from St Columbas High School and only 1 driver has required to be given corrective advice in relation to their speed. Excellent work being done by 6th year pupils from St Columbas High School.#OpParamount pic.twitter.com/Nb74hSbmo7 — Dunfermline Police (@DunfermlinePol) September 8, 2021

High school pupils will accompany officers for the next four weeks in an effort to improve road safety.

Promoting road safety

As well as acting as a reminder to local motorists to keep to the speed limits, the initiative was as much about promoting road safety to teenagers,.

Many of those involved are soon to leave school and will be learning to drive.

As well as learning some vital skill to keep safe on Fife’s roads the teenagers will all receive a Saltire Award.

The awards are issued by the Scottish Government, recognise the commitment, achievements of young volunteers aged between 12 and 25.

‘Corrective advice’

During the monitoring five motorists were found to to be exceeding the 30mph speed limit and give “corrective advice” by officers.

However, despite one driver being clocked travelling at 47mph in a 30mph zone, no speeding fines were issued.

So far today 5 drivers have been given corrective advice in relation to their speed, with the top speed recorded being 46 mph in a 30 mph zone. This is a ridiculous speed to be travelling at between 2 high schools.#OpParamount — Dunfermline Police (@DunfermlinePol) September 8, 2021

PC Ross Menzies, school engagement officer for St Columba’s High School, said: “ We identified the opportunity to promote road safety to students in their final year of school, many of whom will soon be learning drive.

“Students were asked to volunteer to work with me to keep fellow students safe.

“That involved taking part in deployments on the roads surrounding the school.

“The aim is to highlight and reduce the speeds of vehicles travelling on roads near the school.

“In addition, it educates students who are learning to drive about the consequences of speeding.

“We are committed to improving road safety in Dunfermline and this initiative is the latest example of that.”

The involvement of the pupils was also welcomed by Dunfermline councillor, James Calder.

He said: “It’s a real hands-on way in which to teach young people of the impact and danger of exceeding the speed limit especially as many will go on to learn to drive.

“The initiative also gives the pupils a sense of community ownership around the dangers and the impact speeding can have.

“Sadly, given the amount of complaints I receive from residents in the area about speeding motorists, I am not surprised that a number of drivers were found to breaking the speed limit.

“Hopefully the action will act as a timely deterrent for speeding motorists putting people at risk by their actions.”