Fife primary school will be shut to all pupils after Covid-19 outbreak

A Fife primary school has been forced to close until the end of next week after six individuals connected with it tested positive for Covid-19.

Torryburn Primary School, in Dunfermline, will be closed from today until Friday, 20 November as “an extra precaution”, Fife Council have confirmed.

Due to the outbreak, a number of members of staff and the P1/2, P3/4, P6/7 classes are all being asked to self-isolate.

The nursery at Torryburn had been closed on Monday, Tuesday and today due to “staffing issues”. Three positive cases of the virus had been linked with the nursery.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Fife council said: “A total of six individuals, with links to the school, have now been confirmed as positive for the virus.

“Following further investigation and risk assessment, the decision has been taken by NHS Fife and Fife Council to close the school building from today, Wednesday 11th November, due to staffing issues.

“It will remain closed until Friday, 20 November 2020.

“Unfortunately, we now have six individuals with links to the school who have tested positive and a number of members of staff who are isolating as a precaution.

“P1/2, P3/4, P6/7, some other pupils and a number of staff have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days from Friday 6th November. All other pupils and staff do not need to isolate.”

The cases linked to the school are all experiencing “relatively mild symptoms” and Torryburn’s closure is being put in place in order to manage the outbreak.

Pupils at the school will be able to access remote learning until the school reopens.

The council spokeswoman added: “The school building will re-open on 20th November. Remote learning will be in place for the period of closure.”

“These measures are being put in place as an extra precaution to help us better manage this community cluster.

“All positive cases continue to experience relatively mild symptoms and are isolating at home with other household members

“Anyone who develops any of the established symptoms of the virus, such as a fever; or a loss or change in taste or smell; or a new and continuous cough, should arrange testing using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.

“Furthermore, Fife Council has made a comprehensive list of questions and answers available for parents and carers here: www.fife.gov.uk/schoolcovidfaqs”