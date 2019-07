Horrified revellers travelling to Fife Pride at the weekend were asked by a taxi driver if they were going to the “p***s party”.

The group said they were furious at being subjected to homophobic language as they were being ferried to the celebration of diversity in Kirkcaldy town square on Saturday.

One of the passengers told The Courier: “These derogatory terms are a relic of the homophobia we have faced for centuries.”

Read the full story on The Courier