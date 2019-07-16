Fife predator jailed after forcing party-goer to drink wine, pinning her to the sofa and removing her clothing

A predator who sexually assaulted a young woman at a party has been jailed for four years.

Glen Bruce pounced on his victim at the boozy get-together near Cupar in June last year.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court heard Bruce’s victim now suffers from night terrors and struggles to sleep alone as a result of her ordeal.

The callous 21-year-old forced her to drink wine before pinning her on to a sofa and removing her clothing.

But the woman managed to escape Bruce’s clutches and he was found guilty of assaulting her with intent to rape.

The court heard Bruce had told several people throughout the evening that he wanted to have sex with the woman.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said when passing sentence: “You have shown no shred, no hint of remorse.

“Your conduct has had a serious, long-term, psychological and emotional effect on your victim.

“I heard evidence, as did the jury, about night terrors and the need to have family members sleeping in the same room.

“Your offence was the culmination of a course of offending over the course of an evening. It was not opportunistic.”

Bruce was also placed on the sex offender’s register for life by Sheriff Brown.

Both Bruce and his victim were said to have been heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time of the attack.

Bruce, of Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo, Fife, was found guilty of grabbing the woman by the knee, forcing a bottle of wine into her hand and forcing her to drink on June 2 2018 at a house in Strathmiglo.

He pushed her on the body, caused her to fall on to a sofa, pushed her arm, placed his hand on her throat and held her on a sofa before removing her trousers and underwear as well as making sexual remarks towards her.