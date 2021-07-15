Fife Police urge people to remain vigilant after a number of ‘sneak in’ thefts

Police are investigating a series of incidents in Fife, where items have been stolen from homes which were entered through insecure doors and windows.

The incidents took place between Saturday July 3 and Tuesday July 13 in Station Road, The Avenue and Landale Street areas of Lochgelly, as well as Stenhouse Street in Cowdenbeath.

A number of these thefts have coincided with a man visiting the areas in Fife,