Fife police slam ‘reckless’ flyover thugs after three cars damaged in Glenrothes

Items thrown from a flyover in Glenrothes caused significant damage to three vehicles, police in Fife have said.

Police Scotland slammed the “reckless” behaviour as they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers said at least three incidents had taken place, with several cars left with damage after being struck by items thrown from the bridge in the Fife town.

Whilst no one was injured in the incidents in May, police said those travelling in a vehicle hit by an item could be seriously injured.

The first incident occurred on Sunday, 9 May, at around 6.20pm, with a car windscreen smashed as a result.

An item thrown from the flyover the following week hit another car and caused the windscreen to smash, police in Fife said.

And on May 19 a car sustained a dent in a third, separate incident on the same stretch of road.

It is not known whether the incidents on the B921 between Stenton and Bankhead are connected.

Community Sergeant Cheryl Young said condemned the behaviour.

Sergeant Young said: “Throwing items from a flyover bridge onto moving vehicles below is an extremely dangerous and reckless act which could seriously injure those in the vehicles below.

‘Extremely dangerous and reckless act’

“Thankfully nobody was injured during these incidents but the vehicles all sustained significant damage.

“I am appealing to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have witnessed any unusual activity to get in touch.

“If you have a dash-cam, please check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our enquiries into these incidents.

“Those with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2886 of 19 May.

Public safety

“Keeping the public safe on our roads is a priority for Police Scotland and I would encourage anyone who witnesses such an incident to contact police promptly.”

A similar incident on the M90 near Perth saw a brick thrown from a flyover and striking a car.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses, saying someone could have been killed or more seriously injured as a result.

An ambulance technician was recently killed when an object struck the windscreen of an ambulance travelling on a road in Hereford, England.

The ambulance crew member was pronounced dead at the scene after something hit the vehicle he was a passenger in.