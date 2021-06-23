Fife police say sudden death of 16-year-old Glenrothes boy not suspicious

Police in Fife have said the death of a 16-year-old boy found in Glenrothes is not being treated as suspicious.

The teen, Bradley Mapplebeck, was discovered at a property on Barnton Place in the town on June 17.

Following a post-mortem, a Police Scotland spokesperson said no suspicious circumstances had been identified.

The death had initially been treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following the sudden death of a 16-year-old male in Glenrothes, on Thursday June 17, a post mortem examination has been carried out and there are no suspicious circumstances.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police said he had died on Wednesday June 16, before officers were informed the following day.

Locals had reported a large police presence on the street throughout the day on Thursday and Friday.