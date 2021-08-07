News / Local / Fife Fife Police rush to Dunfermline amid reports of ongoing incident By Alasdair Clark August 7, 2021, 9:40 pm Police are on scene in Dunfermline Police have responded to an ongoing incident in the Abbeyview area of Dunfermline in Fife following local reports of a disturbance on Saturday evening. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers were in attendance in the Fife town but added that they were unable to provide further details on the nature of the incident. Locals online reported seeing people “dressed up and running through the streets” in Abbeyview, Dunfermline, Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe