Fife police pay tribute to colleague who died following short illness last month

Police in Fife have paid tribute to their “dear friend and colleague” who died last month.

Inspector Chris Mutter died on Monday June 29 following a short illness.

A spokesman for the force said that his death was a great loss to “all who knew and worked with him”.

He said: “His death is a great loss to all who knew and worked with him. Chris had such a passion for policing and in November 2019, whilst receiving treatment, Chris was promoted to Inspector by the Chief Constable, a moment which made Chris and his entire family incredibly proud.

“Chris delivered so much for the communities of Fife, and had such a bright future ahead of him within Police Scotland.

“He will not be forgotten and his friends and colleagues will pay their respects to him today in their own way.”

Chris is survived by his wife Maxine and two children, Ethan, 3, and Eden, one.

The spokesman added: “His family are immensely proud of all that Chris achieved but also the messages of support they have received from his many colleagues who so clearly respected him. All our thoughts are with Maxine and the kids at this time.

“His memory will live long in Fife.”