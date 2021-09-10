Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fife police launch probe into road rage hate crime after man assaulted

By Alasdair Clark
September 10, 2021, 1:12 pm
The incident occurred on Standing Stane Road at the junction near Wellsgreen
The incident occurred on Standing Stane Road at the junction near Wellsgreen

Police in Fife have launched a hate crime investigation into an incident on the Standing Stane Road which saw a motorcyclist assaulted.

Officers say the driver of a grey Fiat Abarth was abusive to a motorcyclist before throwing items at him from the car.

The incident took place at around 4.55pm on Thursday September 2 on Standing Stane Road at its junction with Checkbar Road, near the entrance to Wellsgreen golf driving range.

The driver made off towards Leven after the incident.

Incident treated as a hate crime

Sergeant Davina Redpath of Levenmouth police office said: “Due to the nature of this incident we are treating it as a hate crime.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible and I would urge anyone who may have been the area and saw anything to contact police.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2470 of  September 2, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”