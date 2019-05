Fife Police have issued a warning to parents after reports of anti-social behaviour by children.

A spokesman for the force said last night: “A few anti-social behaviour calls in the Rosyth area this evening.

“Groups of children, aged about 12, throwing stones at properties and causing a general nuisance.

“Parents, do you know where your children are and what they’re up to?”

Anyone with information about this incident should call the non-emergency number, 101.